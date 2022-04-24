Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians will be desperate to register a win in tonight's game as they are the only side that is yet to win a game in this year's IPL. LSG, on the other hand, will look to win in order to further advance their rankings in the points table.

LSG vs MI: Pitch report

The pitches at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium are batting-friendly. The pitches, which are made up of red soil, also offer a lot of bounce to the pacers, giving them an opportunity to produce impactful performances. However, batters are also expected to have a good game and a big score is most likely to be made in tonight's game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first at the stadium.

LSG vs MI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

LSG vs MI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams (vc)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs MI: Predicted XIs

Lucknow: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard/Tim David, 7Hrithik Shokeen/Mayank Markande, 8 Jaydev Unadkat, 9 Daniel Sams, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

LSG vs MI: Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Image: Twitter/IPL/MI