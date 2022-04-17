LSG Vs MI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Boundary Cushion After Cheap Dismissal, Vents Anger; Watch

Ishan Kishan, the top hitter for the Mumbai Indians, is currently having a difficult time in IPL 2022 as he is regularly failing to score big runs for his team. He was sold for an eye-popping sum of Rs. 15.25 crore in the 2022 mega auction. Kishan, who had a strong start this season, has struggled to score runs in the last couple of games. During Mumbai Indians' encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, he was removed for just 13 runs.

Kishan was seen venting his anger on the boundary rope, smashing the cushion with his bat as he returned to the dugout after being dismissed by Marcus Stoinis. In videos that are going viral on social media, Kishan looked visibly unhappy and dejected as he hit his bat on the boundary rope on his way back to the pavilion. Kishan's frustration is understandable as he has managed to score just 56 runs in the last four matches after starting the IPL 2022 campaign with two back-to-back half-centuries.

LSG vs MI

As far as LSG vs MI match is concerned, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first at Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted a huge total of 199 runs, courtesy of a century by KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 103 runs.

Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey contributed as well, scoring 24 and 38 runs, respectively. Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets for Mumbai, while Murugan Ashwin scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, Lucknow restricted Mumbai to 181/9 in 20 overs. Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Kieron Pollard, all of them got a good start but couldn't finish the game for their side. Brevis scored 31 off 13 balls, SKY hit 37 off 27 balls, Varma scored 26 off 26 balls, and Pollard scored 25 off 14 balls.

For Lucknow, Avesh Khan picked up three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, and Dushmantha Chameera scalped one wicket each. Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 18 runs. KL Rahul was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@Slip_Diving