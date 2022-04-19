LSG Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants are flying high in IPL 2022 and is currently placed second on the IPL 2022 points table. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed third on the points table. Overall Lucknow Super Giants has played six matches out of which they have won four matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also have the same number of wins from the same number of matches. Both the teams are separated by net run rate.

Lucknow Super Giants played their last game against Mumbai Indians where they won the game by 18 runs. KL Rahul scored a century in that match. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore played their previous match against Delhi Capitals which they won by 16 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik smash 55 runs and 66 runs respectively for Royal Challengers Bangalore in that game.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Keepers - KL Rahul (VC), Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen -Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

The last two matches at DY Patil stadium have helped the team batting second. The pitch offers good bounce for bowlers but the batters have their say too, scoring runs at a brisk pace. The team winning the toss could continue the trend and choose to chase the target.

LSG vs RCB fantasy tips

KL Rahul: The LSG skipper scored a century in the last match against Mumbai Indians. He would be hoping to carry on the form against RCB. Overall KL Rahul has smashed 235 runs in this tournament.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The RCB spinner has been carrying the burden of picking up wickets for the team. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the team and would want to add more wickets to his tally.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB skipper has been in fine form and has scored 154 runs in this tournament. He will be crucial at the top of the order as the team would want him to provide a strong start.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple cap winner has struggled for wickets. Overall, he has picked up 6 wickets in this tournament so far but can add more wickets with his death bowling.

LSG vs RCB: Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi