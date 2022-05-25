Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium and is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both sides will give their best to win tonight's game as they will not get another opportunity to ply their trade in the ongoing edition of the league given that it is a do-or-die match.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: LSG win toss

KL Rahul has won the toss and LSG will bowl first.

LSG vs RCB: Confirmed Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (captain), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

LSG vs RCB: Pitch report

The surfaces at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata are considered to be batting friendly. The pitch is also expected to favour spinners, who could come into the play as the match progresses. The pitch is likely to change its behaviour in the second innings in favour of the side batting second. The team that will win the toss will most likely choose to bowl first.

LSG vs RCB: Fantasy Tips

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 537 runs in 14 matches. Rahul's opening partner Quinton de Kock is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 502 runs in 14 games.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is also amongst the highest run-scorers in the tournament. He has scored 443 runs in 14 matches and will definitely be one of the players to watch out for in tonight's game.

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets in 14 matches. Harshal Patel is also amongst the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022. Avesh Khan of Lucknow is one of the top bowlers in the tournament with 17 wickets in 12 matches.

LSG vs RCB: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell (vc)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

LSG vs RCB: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik (vc), KL Rahul

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

LSG vs RCB: Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI