Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants are set for a confrontation in IPL 2022 Eliminator match on Wednesday, May 25. The LSG vs RCB game will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium at 8:10 PM IST. Here is a look at LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, LSG vs RCB head to head record, and other IPL 2022 details.

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the league stage, while Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified in the fourth spot. The KL Rahul-led side was hoping to finish in the top two teams but their hopes were dashed following defeats against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The team won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders with Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul hammering 140 runs and 68 runs respectively in that match. Mohsin Khan and Marcus Stoinis picked 3 wickets each for the side, but Rajasthan Royals took the second spot due to a better net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on other hand, managed its playoff qualification after Mumbai Indian defeated Delhi Capitals. They played their last game against Gujarat Titans where they won the game by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis smashed 73 runs and 44 runs respectively

LSG vs RCB head-to-head record

Coming to head-to-head record, the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be the second meeting with both the teams having earlier faced each other during the league stage. RCB had won the match by 18 runs during that time and LSG will not only look to settle the score but also eliminate their opposition.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Keepers – KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan

LSG vs RCB playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj