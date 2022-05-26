LSG Vs RCB: Policeman Whisks Away Intruder; Virat Kohli's Reaction Is Priceless; WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs stage and qualified for the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, after defeating KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs on Wednesday. While Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood starred in the heroic victory, a hilarious incident involving former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also caught the attention of fans on social media. In a video going viral, a pitch intruder at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata can be seen running towards Kohli, before getting carried away by a policeman.

The most interesting part of the video is Kohli’s reaction to the method used by the police personnel to take the invader out of the ground. The video begins with the pitch intruder running towards Kohli, who was fielding at the boundary line. While Kohli gestures toward the cops asking them to act, the policeman hilariously carries the fan out of the ground on his shoulder.

On witnessing the police personnel’s action, Kohli had a hard time controlling his laughter, followed by the cricketer imitating the policeman. Kohli first lands a kick in the air while laughing and then displays how the policeman hit a wrestling move called the ‘stunner’ to carry the fan out of the ground on his shoulders. Having said that, here’s a look at the hilarious video shot by a fan.

Watch the video of Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction:

When the intruder towards Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens - VK couldn't control his laugh seeing policeman's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ctvw8fU4uy — sohom ᱬ (@AwaaraHoon) May 26, 2022

Coming back to the match, RCB scored 207/4 in the first innings, courtesy of an unbeaten 112-run knock in 53 balls by Rajat Patidar. While Kohli scored 25 runs in 24 balls, Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls. Josh Hazlewood’s 3/43 in four overs helped RCB to restrict LSG at 193/6 and take the team through to the next game.

What is next in line for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Playoffs?

Having won the Eliminator, RCB will now clash against RR in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 Playoffs. RR face RCB after losing to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Both teams have had good performances throughout the tournament and will fight against all odds to confirm their place in the summit clash of the season against Gujarat Titans, which will be played on May 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(Image: @AwaaraHoon/Twitter)