LSG's Quinton De Kock, Tye & Holder Recreate Tiger's 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' Dialogue; WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants took to their official social media handles on Thursday and shared a video of star cricketers Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Andrew Tye, among others recreating Tiger Shroff’s viral ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ dialogue. The dialogue is from the Bollywood movie Heropanti in 2014. It recently became a trend on social media as users went on a roll and recreated the dialogue.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by LSG, the players can be seen saying the dialogue to the team skipper KL Rahul, who is sitting on a chair. The players burst into laughter after delivering the dialogue and enjoyed their time off the cricket field. The players are also dressed in some great Indian traditional Kurtas, which suggests the mood in the LSG camp is celebratory.

Watch Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye and Jason Holder's video

LSG's massive win against KKR

LSG earned a two-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League 2022 and confirmed their place in the IPL 2022 Playoffs. LSG set a strong target of 211 runs, courtesy of a 140* runs knock by de Kock and a 68* runs knock by skipper Rahul. In the second innings, Marcus Stoinis defended 21 runs in the final over by dismissing two consecutive wickets in the final two balls and helped the team cross the winning mark.

The last over by Stoinis featured a four, two sixes and took a double before Rinku Singh’s wicket fell on the individual score of 40 off 15 balls. With three runs required for KKR to win in two balls, Rinku was dismissed on Marcus Stoinis' delivery as Evin Lewis took a stunning catch to complete the dismissal. Going ahead, Stoinis also dismissed Umesh Yadav in the final ball of the match and helped LSG triumph over KKR.

LSG is currently placed second in the IPL 2022 points table, having played all their games and returned with nine wins and five defeats. While they look to stay in the top 2 slots in the standings, if RR picks up a big win over CSK on Friday, LSG is likely to lose the spot. LSG is placed second with a net run rate of +0.251, RR placed third with 16 points and an NRR of +0.304.

Image: Instagram/@lucknowsupergiants