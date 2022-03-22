Lucknow Super Giants Launch Official Jersey For IPL 2022; 'Moment You’ve Been Waiting For'

Answering the demands of all their fans, the Lucknow Super Giants took to their official social media handles on Tuesday evening to launch their official jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Fans were eagerly waiting for the new IPL team to launch their match jerseys as most of the nine other teams have already launched theirs. Lucknow is one of the two new IPL teams, alongside Gujarat Titans, who will join the eight original teams of the coveted tournament with the 2022 edition.

The team launched their jersey by putting out a two-minute 32-second long video on their social media accounts with the caption, “The moment you’ve been waiting for! Poori taiyaari hai… Ab Apni Baari Hai!!!”. The video begins with team owner Sanjeev Goenka tossing up the cap to skipper KL Rahul, who can be witnessed sporting the jersey. The video showcases Rahul sporting the beautiful aqua-colored jersey, while also featuring popular Indian rapper Badshah and the team’s supporters from Lucknow celebrating the occasion in style.

Watch the jersey launch by Lucknow Super Giants:

Lucknow Super Giants to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 28

Lucknow will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28, with the opening clash against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket currently, who was picked by the team ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as a draft pick for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore. Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crores, Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore, Quinton de Kock for 6.74 crores and Jason Holder for INR 8.75 crore are some other big names in the squad. Meanwhile, the team made their buy in the auction by roping in uncapped India pacer Avesh Khan for an amount of 10 crores.

Lucknow Super Giants Full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Blessing Muzarabani (reported).

(Instagram Image: @lucknowsupergiants)