IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha Saves Crucial Game For GT With Lightning-quick Reflexes Vs LSG

Wridhhiman Saha is no longer the first-choice wicketkeeper for Team India in Test format with Rishabh Pant having become a permanent fixture in the playing 11. However, the Bengal stumper on Tuesday reminded selectors that age is just a number game, proving that he is still extremely reliable behind the stumps. Saha's glovework to spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore behind the stumps was instrumental in the game which witnessed Gujarat Titans eventually booking their ticket in the IPL playoffs.

GT vs LSG: Wriddhiman Saha showcases lightning-quick stumping

Wriddhiman Saha did not enjoy the best of time with the bat as he failed to post a huge score. However, he made up for the loss with the bat with two lightning-quick stumpings.

The first victim of Sahah's quick glovework was Krunal Pandya. Rashid Khan foxed Krunal Pandya with a googly, dragging the batsman out of the crease. Khan flighted the ball after which it took a devious dip. Krunal lost his footing while attempting a shot, giving Saha enough time to whip the bails off in a flash.

Youngster Ayush Badoni was Saha's second stumping victim during the match. Ravi Sai Kishore, who was making his debut for Gujarat Titans, bowled a tossed-up delivery, forcing Ayush Badoni down the wicket only to be beaten by the flight with Saha doing the rest.



Coming to Wriddhiman Saha's IPL 2022 performance, the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to get featured in the early stages of the tournament, however, in the seven games played so far, Saha has been quite effective with the bat, giving the team a strong start at the top. The Bengal stumper has amassed 214 runs from 7 matches and is currently the fifth-highest run-getter for the team.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya lauds Gujarat Titans performance

After losing to Mumbai Indians in the previous game, Gujarat Titans, like they have done in the tournament so far, bounced back with a triumph over Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking about the team's massive 62-run win, skipper Hardik Pandya said, "I think all the games that we've won, we were always under pressure. The last game was the only game that we were ahead of the game and we knew the kind of batters we have and we'll finish it off. But it did not happen. That was the talk of the group. Even in this game (against LSG) when they were eight down, I said, 'Let's be ruthless. This game is beautiful. If it's not over, it's not over. So let's make sure that we finish it. If they're down, let's keep them down, get this done and relax post-game."