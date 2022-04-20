The Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday were handed their third loss of the IPL 2022 season by Royal Challengers Bangalore with KL Rahul's team losing the match by 18 runs. Chasing 182 runs to win, LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. The match also witnessed LSG's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hurling abuse on the field after getting dismissed by Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood. Besides Stoinis losing his cool the match also witnessed a controversial call by the onfield umpire over a wide ball.

RCB vs LSG: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood picks up Marcus Stoinis wicket, LSG allrounder shows frustration

Before getting dismissed in the 19th over, the on-field umpire had made a questionable wide ball call. The incident happened on the first delivery of the 19th over. Marcus Stoinis had shuffled across the stumps and Hazlewood bowled the delivery even wider than where he was standing. The delivery was going outside the tramline, however, the onfield umpire gave the benefit of the doubt to the bowler.

Stoinis was not only surprised but also visibly frustrated. In the very next delivery, Stoinis shuffled across the stumps again but Josh Hazlewood bowled a fuller delivery that brushed the LSG all-rounder's pads straight onto the stumps. The all-rounder was upset but also vented out anger while walking back. Former India cricket Kris Srikkanth took to social media and expressed his displeasure over the decision made by the on-field umpire.

What is happening with the umpiring @IPL , it's quite pathetic and small bad decisions lead to big outcomes! Wake up and put some people who actually can be a ref! #RCBvsLSG — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 19, 2022

IPL 2022: RCB vs LSG recap

Batting first RCB found themselves in big trouble losing two early wickets. LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed the wickets of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli in the first over. Glenn Maxwell joined skipper Faf du Plessis to revive the team's innings. Krunal Pandya dismissed Maxwell in the 6th over after Jason Holder successfully grabbed a diving catch and RCB were 47-3 at the end of the powerplay.

RCB were 87-4 at the halfway stage before Shahbaz Ahmed and du Plessis stitched a fifty partnership. The 70-run partnership ended with Shahbaz Ahmed being run out for 26 runs. Skipper du Plessis was dismissed for 95 runs as RCB were 164-5 with two overs to go. In the end, the team finished with a score of 181/6.

Chasing 182 runs for victory, LSG lost Quinton de Kock’s wicket early. KL Rahul looked in good touch before being dismissed by Hashal Patel. Hazlewood dismissed Manish Pandey to put LSG in trouble. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda did try and build a partnership before Hooda was caught by a sharp running catch by Prabhudessai. Pandya’s innings came to an end after the left-hander holed out to the deep. Hazlewood claimed his third wicket of the innings as Badoni was caught behind in the 17th over. With 34 runs needed off the final two overs, Hazlewood dismissed Stoinis to pick his 4th wicket of the innings as RCB won the game by 18 runs in the end.