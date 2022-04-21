The winless Mumbai Indians are set to take on defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have the worst record this season after losing the first six matches of the season leaving them bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. The failure to win matches has put the former champions on the brink of elimination.

A loss to CSK means MI will edge closer to elimination from the tournament and so the batters and bowlers have to be at their absolute best to avoid a heartbreak.

CSK on the other hand are not having the best of the tournaments either, as they also face the possibility of making an early exit, having won just one match in the season so far. While batters have tried to do a decent job, the bowlers just like their opposite number have failed to get wickets. Here's a look at MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction and MI vs CSK predicted playing XI.

MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), D Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, D Pretorious

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

The last two matches at DY Patil stadium have seen teams able to chase and defend the target as well. The pitch offers good bounce for bowlers but the batters have their say too, scoring runs at a brisk pace. The team winning the toss could continue the trend and choose to chase the target.

MI vs CSK fantasy tips

Suryakumar Yadav: Despite missing the first two matches of IPL 2022, Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer for the team. The right-handed batter already has two half-centuries and is the backbone of MI’s middle-order. Yadav will be eyeing another big knock against a weak CSK bowling line-up.

Robin Uthappa: After a slow start to the campaign, Robin Uthappa found his groove and has scored two half-centuries. However, he failed to put up a big score in the previous match. He is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK in the tournament and would be looking to continue his good form in this match.

Shivam Dube: The Mumbai cricketer is the leading run-getter for the team in IPL 2022. His knock of 95 runs is the highest score by any CSK player in the tournament so far. After missing out on scoring in the last match, Dube will be looking to use long handle against MI bowling attack.

Dwayne Bravo: The experienced West Indian all-rounder has been Ravindra Jadeja's go-to man when in need of wickets in the death overs. Bravo has taken 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 18.10, an economy of 8.35, and a strike rate of 13.

MI vs CSK Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary