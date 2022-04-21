Last Updated:

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Can Mumbai Indians' Get 1st Win Of The Season Vs Chennai?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: The MI vs CSK match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK live updates

17:54 IST, April 21st 2022
IPL 2022: Pitch expectations for MI vs CSK clash

The last two matches held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai have seen teams able to both chase and defend the target as well. While the pitch is expected to be good for batting, it is likely to also offer some good bounce for the bowlers. As for the team winning the toss, they are likely to choose to bowl first.

17:40 IST, April 21st 2022
IPL 2022: Adam Milne's replacement revealed

With Adam Milne ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury, the Chennai Super Kings have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement.

 

17:38 IST, April 21st 2022
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Dream11 predictions

Ahead of match 33 of IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, here is a look at our MI vs CSK Dream11 predictions:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan 

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

17:38 IST, April 21st 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch MI vs CSK live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the MI vs CSK live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

17:38 IST, April 21st 2022
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma. 

