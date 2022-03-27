MI Vs DC: Twitter Explodes As Kuldeep Yadav Scripts Epic Debut; 'This IPL Is For Revival'

Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made headlines on Sunday during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, match no. 3 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. While the match kickstarted with MI batting in the first innings, they took to their total to 53/0 in the powerplay. Kuldeep was brought into the attack by DC skipper Rishabh Pant in the seventh over and gave away only three runs in his first over, which was an immediate impact as the run of play was slowed down.

In the second over of his spell, Kuldeep dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the second ball. Sharma was dismissed on the individual score of 41 runs, which came as a big blow for the team. He further dismissed Anmolpreet Singh in the third over of his spell, which was MI’s second wicket to fall. Adding on to his tally of wickets, Kuldeep dismissed Kieron Pollard in the 16th over as his third wicket for the day.

Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed was the only other DC bowler to find himself in the wickets columns by dismissing Tilak Varma and Tim David. Kuldeep finished the innings with the best figures of 3/18 in four overs, while Khaleel took two wickets by giving away 27 runs in four runs. Mumbai were restricted on a total of 177/5 after MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan scored the maximum of 81* runs off 48 balls.

Virender Sehwag and Yuzvendra Chahal praise Kuldeep Yadav for his performance

Witnessing the immediate impact made by Kuldeep on his return to the IPL, prominent faces of the Indian cricketing circle like Virender Sehwag and Yuzvendra Chahal took to their official Twitter handle to express their views. Sehwag tweeted about the left-arm wrist spinner and said, “Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai. Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today”. Sehwag referred to Umesh Yadav’s performance in the tournament opener on Saturday, the CSK vs KKR game. Umesh starred for KKR with the figures of 2/20, as the team went on to defeat CSK by six wickets.

Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai.

Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted about his Team India spin duo and said, “Kuldeeeeeeeeeeeeppppppppp @imkuldeep18 #IPL2022”. Meanwhile, there were many other reactions from the Indian cricket lovers mentioning that the 2022 season of IPL is all about the redemptions of veteran players. Earlier on Day 1 of the tournament, MS Dhoni scored a half-century for CSK while, Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with a 40+ runs knock.

How did the fans react to Kuldeep Yadav's performance?

Dhoni, Rahane, now Kuldeep. This IPL is for revival. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 27, 2022

Kuldeep redemption season is On. Hope he doesn't get to bowl at moeen ahead. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 27, 2022

This will be Kuldeep’s redemption season — best girl | IPL era💖 (@awkdipti) March 27, 2022

