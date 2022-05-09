Mumbai Indians are set to face fellow strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 56 of IPL 2022. The MI vs KKR is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 9, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, MI vs KKR fantasy tips and other IPL 2022 details.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the points table and will enter the match on the back of a thrilling 5-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the previous match. They would be hoping for a similar performance in this game against a struggling KKR team in the upcoming match. KKR on the other hand are slowly slipping out of the playoff race after being crushed by Lucknow Super Giants by 75 runs in the previous match.

The last meeting between both the teams ended with KKR winning the match by 5 wickets with Pat Cummins playing one of the most unbelievable knocks (56 runs of 15 balls) of IPL and helping the team to victory. MI will be looking for redemption and look to settle the score by winning the match.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Tim David (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith

IPL 2022: Pitch report for MI vs KKR match

The previous match was a low-scoring affair with Gujarat beating Kolkata by 8 runs. The captain winning the toss will look to follow the trend and bat first giving bowlers the chance to try and stop the opposition from chasing down the target.

MI vs KKR fantasy tips

Tim David: The big hitter won the Player of the Match award in the last game as he hammered 44 runs off just 21 deliveries. Eventhough he hasn't been a regular in the side, the right-handed batsman is rated as one of the best in franchise cricket over the world. He would be eyeing a big score yet again.

Tilak Verma: The youngster has been in outstanding form this season and even when other batters have struggled for runs, the youngster has been able to make major contributions. He would be looking to carry on his good form in this match as well.

Andre Russell: The West Indian had a good game against LSG with both the bat and the ball. He picked 2 wickets for 22 runs in 3 overs and then made 45 runs off 19 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 13th over. He will once again look to make an impact in the upcoming match.

Shreyas Iyer: He had a rare failure this season in the last game as he was dismissed for just 6 runs against LSG. It was his first single-digit score for KKR. Iyer is the current leading run-scorer for the team with 330 runs in 11 matches at an average of 33.

MI vs KKR probabale Playing XI

Mumbai Indians probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana/Umesh Yadav