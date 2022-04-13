Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While Mumbai will look to win the match in order to gain their first points of the season, Punjab will be eager to register a victory to further cement their place in the table. Mumbai Indians have not won a single game in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and are the only team with zero points to their name. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are currently sitting at 7th place with two wins in two matches.

MI vs PBKS: Pitch report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is made up of black soil and is expected to favour spinners more than the pace bowlers. The pitch is also considered batting-friendly and will likely assist batters in the second innings. Both teams will be looking to win the toss and field first.

MI vs PBKS: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow (c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone (vc), Odean Smith

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Chahar

MI vs PBKS: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar (vc)

MI vs PBKS: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis/Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

