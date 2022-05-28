Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan hailed Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler as the best limited-overs player in the world. Vaughan's comment came after Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final of IPL 2022 with an impressive century on Friday. Buttler scored his fourth century of the ongoing IPL season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to guide RR to their second-ever IPL final in the history of the tournament.

"The No 1 white ball player in the world (by a country mile btw) is at it again," Vaughan tweeted after Buttler reached yet another half-century on Friday. Buttler has been pretty impressive with the bat in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The elegant right-hander has scored a whopping 824 runs in 16 matches at an average of 58.86 and with a strike rate of 151.47. He has four centuries and four half-centuries to his name.

The No 1 white ball player in the world (by a country mile btw) is at it again .. #Buttler #RR #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

RR vs RCB

In terms of the match, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first. In 20 overs, RCB scored 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Apart from Rajat Patidar's 58 off 42 balls, none of the other RCB batters were able to make a meaningful contribution to the team's total. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck 25 and 24 runs, respectively, to help the team but that wasn't enough to reach a defendable total. For RR, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy each took three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult each took one wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler put on a key 61-run partnership in the second innings before the former was removed by Josh Hazlewood in the sixth over. Buttler then formed another partnership with RR skipper Sanju Samson in order to bring the team closer to the target. Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Samson for 23 runs off 21 balls. In the 19th over, Buttler finished the chase alongside Shimron Hetmyer to help his team reach their second-ever IPL final. Buttler equaled Virat Kohli's 2016 record with his fourth century of the season. For his tremendous knock, he was chosen player of the match. RR will play Gujarat Titans in the final of the competition on May 29.

Image: PTI

