MS Dhoni's Hilarious Jibe At 'old Man' Bravo During CSK Vs DC Game Goes Viral; Watch

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals ended with CSK winning their fourth game of the season and rising above Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 points table. CSK defeated DC by a massive margin of 91 runs, as Delhi were restricted to 117/10 in 17.4 overs chasing the target of 209 runs.

While Devon Conway and Moeen Ali made headlines with their impressive performance, CSK skipper MS Dhoni made headlines for his hilarious comments towards veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

In the 17th over of the innings, Bravo put up an athletic show while fielding at covers. As Bravo stopped the ball, Dhoni was heard saying “well done old man” in the stump mic, which grabbed the attention of viewers. Even the commentators during the match couldn't control themselves and were left in splits. The video of Dhoni’s antics went viral on social media and received many responses from Indian cricket fans.

Watch MS Dhoni calling Dwayne Bravo an 'old man':

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo's contribution in CSK's win

It is pertinent to mention that the 38-year-old Bravo and the 40-year-old Dhoni are two of the most senior players currently playing for CSK. Both the above mentioned players found themselves among the top performers for the team during the match against Rishabh Pant’s DC. While Dhoni hit 21 runs in 8 balls with the help of 2 sixes and a four in the first innings, Bravo helped CSK by taking two wickets in the second innings.

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali shine for CSK

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier stitched a 110-run first-wicket stand, before Gaikwad’s dismissal on the individual score of 41 runs in 33 balls. Conway added 87 runs in 49 balls to CSK’s total, while Shivam Dube scored 32 runs in 19 balls.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, CSK were off to a good start as Simarjeet Singh removed Srikar Bharat in the second over, before David Warner fell to Maheesh Theekshana in the 5th over. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant scored 25 and 21 runs respectively as Moeen Ali dismissed both the batters. Moeen returned with the best figures of 3/13 in four overs, while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet and Bravo picked two wickets each. At the same time, Theekshana also contributed with one wicket.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI