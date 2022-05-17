Mumbai Indians are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. of 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led MI head into the match on the back of three wins in the last four games, including a massive 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. On the other hand, Kane Williamson’s SRH are coming off a winless streak in their last five games, having lost to KKR by 54 runs in their last game.

Mumbai will look to bat well against the strong bowling line-up of SRH, while Rohit Sharma looks to shake off his curse against the team. Since 2018, Rohit has scored only 108 runs in 8 matches against SRH at an average of 13.50 and strike rate of 110.20. Meanwhile, Williamson also needs to revive his form in the current season and also end his streak of low scores against MI. Williamson has scored only 43 runs in 5 games, at an average of 8.60 and strike rate of 102.38.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderad: Toss update

Rohit Sharma win the toss and Mumbai Indians elect to field first.

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Head-to-head record

If the head-to-head stats are looked at, Mumbai have won 10 out of 18 games against SRH, with the latter winning on 8 occasions. Playing at Wankhede, MI have picked up four wins against SRH, while losing only one match. In the meantime, MI have been also victorious in four out of the last five games against SRH, having won both their clashes in IPL 2021 too.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 team

Keepers – Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma (c)

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Umran Malik (vc), Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Confirmed Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Confirmed Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi , T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)