'Next Generation Speedster' Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2022 To MS Dhoni: Watch

Umran Malik, the fast-bowling sensation from Jammu and Kashmir, is stealing hearts with his incredible performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Umran has won the award for the fastest delivery of the match in every game he has played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. Umran also had the fastest ball in last night's match between SRH and Chennai Super Kings, which came as no surprise.

This time, however, Umran set a new record for not just bowling the fastest delivery of the match, but for bowling the fastest delivery of the ongoing season. Umran bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 154 kmph against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Umran bowled the delivery in the 10th over of the first innings to CSK skipper MS Dhoni. With the delivery, the young pacer surpassed Gujarat Titans bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had previously bowled the fastest ball of the season.

The 22-year-old, however, did not have a great game last night as he went for 48 runs in the four overs that he bowled. Umran failed to pick even a single wicket for his side. Despite his poor performance with the ball, Umran was able to win the award for the fastest delivery of the match. Netizens were quick to react to Umran's achievement as they turned to social media to heap praise on the bowler. Here's how they reacted after Umran bowled the fastest delivery of the season.

Umran Malik rulling in this chart. Fastest delivery of this IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/pDDkW267wD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 1, 2022

Umran is getting better day by day All the best for future keep it Up His last over to #VintageDhoni was excellent — Arif Hasan Shah (@ArifHasanShah1) May 1, 2022

Umran Malik bowled fastest ball of the Tournament 154 kph🔥. Man is next generation speed star also India badly need this 150+ bowlers. pic.twitter.com/WIe1kcAsKP — Raju Sharma (@Imro45lover) May 1, 2022

SRH vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. Batting first, CSK put up a huge total on the board courtesy of a 182-run partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Gaikwad scored 99 off 57 balls, while Conway remained unbeaten at 85 off 55 balls. T Natarajan was the only bowler for SRH who picked wickets in the match.

In reply, Hyderabad were restricted to 189/6 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson scored 47 off 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma hit 39 off 24 balls. Nicholas Pooran came in and smashed an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls but it was in vain as SRH failed to chase down the huge target. Mukesh Choudhary picked four wickets for CSK, while Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorious picked one each. Gaikwad was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

