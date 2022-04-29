No Runs, No Problem: KKR's Andre Russell Enjoys Dinner Right After 3-ball Cameo Vs DC

The path towards IPL playoff got tougher for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the loss to Delhi Capitals on Thursday. DC beat KKR by four wickets and an over to spare, to climb the IPL 2022 points table. Apart from Nitish Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer, no other KKR batters scored big runs. The biggest disappointment during the KKR vs DC match was Andre Russell, who had a short stay at the crease, lasting just three balls.

KKR vs DC: Andre Russell eats dinner after dismissal, gets trolled

With KKR reeling at 5/83 fans expected Andre Russel to produce fireworks with the bat. The West Indian however lasted for just three deliveries, with Kuldeep Yadav getting him stumped by Rishabh Pant for a duck. Andre Russell stepped down the wicket and missed a delivery that went with the arm.

He was well out of his crease, which allowed Rishabh Pant the time to complete the stumping despite a fumble. However, what caught everyone's attention was Russell having dinner after reaching the dressing room at the Wankhede Stadium. The television cameras spotted him standing with a plate near the dinner table.

When you are hungry, but 5 wickets fell quickly. So you throw your wicket as well to go back and have dinner. #KKRvDC #andrerussell #KKR pic.twitter.com/tgna92EZxP — Rocky (@rocky_says_suii) April 28, 2022

Here's how fans reacted to Andre Russell having dinner after dismissal

Russell prefers Wankhede dinner more than scoring run for KKR. 😂

Priorities 💯 — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) April 28, 2022

Russell ko pahle hi sabne bata diya tha ki agar late aye to dinner khatam ho jayega tabhi jaldi out hoke dinner karne chala gaya — Bikram Das (@2704bikram) April 28, 2022

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC highlights

After losing the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders batted first but could only post 146 runs for nine wickets. Skipper Shreyas Iyer once again led the team from the front, scoring 42 runs. Coming in to bat at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls, which consisted of three fours and four sixes.

The rest of the batters failed to trouble the scoreboard. For Delhi Capitals wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Chasing 147 runs for victory, Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw with no runs on the board. Mitchell Marsh's stay at the crease was short-lived with Harshit Rana dismissed for 13 runs. David Warner then built a solid 65-run stand with Lalit Yadav, before Umesh broke the partnership, dismissing Warner on 42.

Lalit Yadav and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in quick succession. Axar Patel was run out on 24 (17). Rovman Powell finished the match for th team with unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls. For KKR, Umesh Yadav had the best figures of 3/24.