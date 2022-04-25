The match no. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday, will feature the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the second time both teams face off against each other, as PBKS won the last fixture by a margin of 54 runs. Since then, CSK have rejuvenated themselves in the tournament, and are coming off a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game.

On the other hand, PBKS head into the match, looking to end the two-match losing streak, having suffered a humiliating loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets in their last game. Speaking about the playing XI, the Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are likely to continue with the same squad as of their last game, where MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 28 runs in 13 balls to take the team through to victory. DC also fielded a strong playing XI in their last game, however, their batting line-up failed to fire in that match.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK- Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is considered to be good for batting as it has even bounce, while the shorter boundaries make the job easier for the batter. There will be the dew factor during the match, which will prompt both the teams to win the toss and bat first. Adding to the super-fast outfield at Wankhede to the mix, the game is likely to be a high-scoring one.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK- Dream11 Predictions

Keepers- MS Dhoni, Jitesh Sharma

Batters- Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube

All-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers- Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Maheesh Theeksana

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK- Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK- Fantasy Tips

Shivam Dube has scored 237 runs in seven matches so far for CSK, which makes him a top pick for the fantasy teams.

Robin Uthappa’s run tally for CSK in the season stands at 227 runs, and is expected to add more valuable runs against PBKS.

Dwyane Bravo is currently the highest wicket-taker for CSK as he has grabbed 12 wickets in seven matches.

Rahul Chahar has picked 10 wickets so far for PBKS and is certainly a top pick for the fantasy teams.

Liam Livingstone scored a fiery knock of 60 runs, during the first CSK vs PBKS match of the season.

Jitesh Sharma was the highest run-scorer for PBKS in the last game for the team and has scored 122 runs in five matches so far at a strike rate of 164.86.

