PBKS Vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan Acheives Major Triple Milestone In His 200th IPL Match

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan achieved a major double milestone in his 200th IPL match on Monday against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 36-year old joined former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in becoming only the second player to score 6000 runs in IPL and also became only the third batter in India's history to score more than 9000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli tops the list with 10392 runs, while Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has scored 100048 runs. And that is not it as Dhawan's 56 runs (at the time of writing this article) also helped him score 1000 runs against CSK.

PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan achieves major double milestone

Shikhar Dhawan has undoubtedly had an outstanding IPL career, having scored a staggering 6000 IPL runs in just 200 matches, at a decent average of 34.67. He has so far scored two centuries in the ongoing edition of the tournament, with both of them coming for the Delhi Capitals in his best season of 2020 - the year he amassed 618 runs after 17 matches, at an outstanding average of 44.14.

However, the 36-year old has not had one of the best campaigns this season, having only managed to score 214 runs after seven matches. His run tally has included one fifty when he smashed 70 runs against the Mumbai Indians. While Dhawan has still managed to maintain an average of 30.57, he will hope to score plenty more runs to help the Punjab Kings secure the top four spots.

IPL 2022 points table: PBKS in eighth while CSK in ninth

After seven matches, the Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place with six points, level on points with Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are currently in ninth place with four points.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana