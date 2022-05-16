Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in Match No. 64 of the Indian Premier League on Monday. The match will be played at DY Patil Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both teams are currently on an equal footing in terms of their ranking in the points table. Both Punjab and Delhi have six wins from 12 matches. The team that will win tonight's encounter will move closer to the playoffs, while the losing side will be at risk of elimination.

PBKS vs DC: Pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium is suited for batters because of the dimensions of the ground and also the conditions. The team that will win the toss in tonight's game will most likely follow the trend and elect to bowl first.

PBKS vs DC: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone (vc)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs DC: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jitesh Sharma, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Mitchell Marsh (c)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs DC: Predicted XIs

Delhi: David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.

Punjab: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs DC: Full squads

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI