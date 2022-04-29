PBKS Vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Former teammates will face each other as rivals as Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul. The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Friday, April 29, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs LSG fantasy tips and other IPL 2022 details.

Both the teams are coming into the fixture on the back of an outstanding win in their respective previous match. Punjab Kings managed to beat CSK by 11 runs on the back of some fine bowling performance from Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan in death overs. Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand got their season back on track following their victory over Mumbai Indians by 36 runs.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

The last match on the ground was a low-scoring affair with the team batting first and managing to defend the total. There has been a lot on offer for the fast bowlers from the MCA Stadium wicket while the batsman has found it tough to get going. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first at the wicket.

PBKS vs LSG fantasy tips

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-hander has scored 305 runs in this tournament so far and will have a crucial role to play especially when it comes to giving a strong start at the top

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan has played just four matches, however, he has made quite an impact in those opportunities. The left-hander is due for a big knock and he will look to score big runs against LSG.

Rahul Chahar: The leg spinner is the team's top wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name. With the MCA pitch likely to assist the bowler the youngster will look to make use of the opportunity and add more wickets to his tally.

KL Rahul: The LSG skipper is going through a great patch and has hammered 368 runs in this tournament so far. The opener will be looking to once again lead the team from the front and score heavily against his former team.

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XI

PBKS Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi