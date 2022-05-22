'Picture Of Him, Maxi & Virat All In MI Kit': Tim David On Special Message From Du Plessis

Tim David of Mumbai Indians (MI) revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis sent him a message of support ahead of their crucial game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. The message came with a photo of Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Kohli, all dressed in Mumbai Indians gear, cheering them on in their key match versus Delhi, according to David. The Australian batsman joked that he might later share the photo on Instagram later.

"I got a message from Faf this morning. It was a picture of him, Maxi, and Virat all in MI kit. Maybe I'll have to post to Instagram later," David said in his post-match interview.

Talking about the victory against Delhi, David stated it feels really good to end the tournament on a high with a win. David further added that his side came close to winning their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), however, couldn't finish the match. David scored some crucial runs in the middle overs to help Mumbai win the match. He amassed 34 runs off just 11 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries.

"It's nice to finish with a win. Obviously, it's a good feeling. We got close the other night (against SRH). We can't ask for much more than to finish with a win," David said on his team's win.

Earlier, David survived a thick edge off Shardul Thakur's bowling after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant failed to review the on-field umpire's decision. Replays showed David had edged the first delivery of the 15th over, which was being bowled by Thakur. Although Thakur eventually managed to pick David's wicket in his next over, it was already too late to make an impact in the game. Thanks to David's quickfire knock, Mumbai Indians chased down the 160-run target in 19.1 overs.

MI vs DC

Batting first, Delhi posted a total of 159 runs in 20 overs. Rovman Powell (43), Rishabh Pant (39), and Prithvi Shaw (24) contributed with the bat as they took Delhi to a respectable total. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets, while Ramandeep Singh scalped two. Daniel Sams and Mayank Markande also picked one wicket each.

Mumbai Indians then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37), Tilak Varma (21), and Tim David (34), all played significant knocks to help Mumbai reach the target. Bumrah was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI