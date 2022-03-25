Rajasthan Royals Issue Statement After Sanju Samson's 'teams Should Be Professional' Tweet

While the Indian Primer League, one of their key franchises, Rajasthan Royals topped headlines after a post concerning their skipper Sanju Samson. The franchise recently issued a statement on their social media handles informing that the team management will be revisiting their digital strategy.

The statement came in the wake of Sanju Samson getting upset over an edited photo shared by the team's Twitter handle featuring himself. In the said photo, the Rajashthan Royals skipper's face was edited and a blue turban was placed on his head alongside what appeared to be earrings. Spotting it, skipper Sanju Samson responded to the franchise as the batter said this might work between friends, but it wasn't professional for an official franchise to do so. Shortly after Samson's reply, the franchise deleted the Tweet.

Read Sanju Samson's response here:

Here is the deleted tweet:

Rajasthan Royals also informed that they will make necessary changes in their social media team. It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the franchise's new recruitment, Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines after the player availed the access to team's verified Twitter handle for a brief period of time.

Team's statement

The team management of Rajasthan Royals, in their statement, wrote:

In the light of today's event, we will be making changes to our approach and team on Social media. Everything is well within the squad as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that this is IPL season and fans want teams to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.