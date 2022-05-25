Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Sharing Suniel Shetty Meme From 'Border' After Losing To GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dropped a vital qualifier game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, missing out on a chance to advance to IPL 2022 final. Rajasthan were defeated by Gujarat, who finished first in the standings and reached the final in their maiden season. Rajasthan turned to Twitter after losing to Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to share a meme from the popular Bollywood film "Border," starring Suniel Shetty. The post became viral almost instantly on the microblogging platform.

In the picture shared by Rajasthan on its official Twitter handle, Suniel Shetty can be seen singing an excerpt from the song 'Sandese Aate Hai'. "Main Wapas Aaunga, Main Wapas Aaunga (I will come back, I will come back)," the caption of the post read. The post has garnered nearly 30,000 likes since being shared earlier this morning with fans flooding the comment section with jokes and memes. Here's how fans reacted to the post on social media.

Jeetna chaiye tha match main bowler ko defend karna tha 16 run — Harvey dent (@Harveydent3003) May 25, 2022

Uske liye RCB ko harana hoga Qualifier 2 mein .. jo ki mushkil hoga, considering that everyone in RCB is in good form.. — Jagdish 2.0 (@Rohit169Sharma) May 25, 2022

Sir Delete krdo, Kuki Sunil Shetty isme wapis nahi aata baad me. — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) May 25, 2022

In response to the attention that the post was receiving on social media, Rajasthan Royals shared another meme from the same movie, featuring Sunny Deol. Earlier this month, the Royals had shared a video of squad members Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell grooving to a popular Bollywood track. In the video, the three players recreated the song 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' song from the popular Bollywood movie named Phir Hera Pheri.

On public demand 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/6jqVxdjcRY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 25, 2022

The Royals are slated to get another opportunity to play in the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 on May 27.

As far as last night's match is concerned, Rajasthan batted first and scored 188/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent effort by Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson contributed with the bat as well, scoring 47 off just 26 balls. Gujarat responded by chasing down the mark in 19.3 overs, with David Miller scoring a half-century for his team. With the bat, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Matthew Wade all contributed significantly to Gujarat's success. For his magnificent performance of 68 off 38 balls, Miller was named player of the match.

