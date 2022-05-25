Last Updated:

Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Sharing Suniel Shetty Meme From 'Border' After Losing To GT

Rajasthan Royals turned to Twitter after losing to Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to share a meme from the popular Bollywood film "Border," starring Suniel Shetty.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Rajasthan Royals, Suniel Shetty, IPL 2022, GT vs RR, IPL Qualifier 1, suniel shetty meme, ipl playoffs, lsg vs rcb live, ipl 2022

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Rajasthan Royals (RR) dropped a vital qualifier game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, missing out on a chance to advance to IPL 2022 final. Rajasthan were defeated by Gujarat, who finished first in the standings and reached the final in their maiden season. Rajasthan turned to Twitter after losing to Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to share a meme from the popular Bollywood film "Border," starring Suniel Shetty. The post became viral almost instantly on the microblogging platform.

In the picture shared by Rajasthan on its official Twitter handle, Suniel Shetty can be seen singing an excerpt from the song 'Sandese Aate Hai'. "Main Wapas Aaunga, Main Wapas Aaunga (I will come back, I will come back)," the caption of the post read. The post has garnered nearly 30,000 likes since being shared earlier this morning with fans flooding the comment section with jokes and memes. Here's how fans reacted to the post on social media. 

In response to the attention that the post was receiving on social media, Rajasthan Royals shared another meme from the same movie, featuring Sunny Deol. Earlier this month, the Royals had shared a video of squad members Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell grooving to a popular Bollywood track. In the video, the three players recreated the song 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' song from the popular Bollywood movie named Phir Hera Pheri. 

READ | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Dream11 team, fantasy tips and playing XI news

The Royals are slated to get another opportunity to play in the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 on May 27. 

GT vs RR

As far as last night's match is concerned, Rajasthan batted first and scored 188/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent effort by Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson contributed with the bat as well, scoring 47 off just 26 balls. Gujarat responded by chasing down the mark in 19.3 overs, with David Miller scoring a half-century for his team. With the bat, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Matthew Wade all contributed significantly to Gujarat's success. For his magnificent performance of 68 off 38 balls, Miller was named player of the match.

READ | LSG Vs RCB: Confirmed Playing XI And Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL 2022 Eliminator

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
 

READ | Jos Buttler reacts to heartbreaking IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 loss to GT; 'We just could not break that partnership'
READ | MP: Postmaster spends Rs 1.25 crore of depositors on IPL betting; arrested
Tags: Rajasthan Royals, Suniel Shetty, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND