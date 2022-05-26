RCB Hero Rajat Patidar Rectifies Ex-skipper Virat Kohli Mispronouncing His Name: Watch

Uncapped India cricketer Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten knock of 112 runs in 54 balls became the most talked point in the cricketing world on Wednesday. He helped Royal Challengers Bangalore set a target of 208 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs. RCB restricted LSG to 193/6 in the second innings and secured their spot in the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

After the match, the 28-year-old cricketer spoke to the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli in an interview, which was shared on social media by the official handle of IPL. The interview began with a fun note as Kohli mispronounced Rajat’s surname and the latter rectified the ex-skipper with the correct pronunciation. The duo further spoke about Patidar’s important knock in the knockout match.

On being asked by Kohli about his mindset when he went in to bat at the pressure situation, Patidar replied, “Seriously, there wasn’t a lot going in my mind, neither did I feel any pressure. But I believed that if I help to stitch a partnership from here, I can take the team to a strong total”. The batter further revealed his plans while batting and said he played a few dot balls initially but he knew he shouldn’t take the pressure on him.

Watch Rajat Patidar's interview with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli & Rajat Patidar's 66-run partnership

Following the early dismissal of skipper Faf du Plessis on a duck, Kohli partnered with Rajat Patidar and both batters put up a 66-run partnership for the second wicket before Avesh Khan removed Kohli. Patidar, meanwhile, went on to score a century and remained unbeaten at 112 runs off 54 balls with the help of seven sixes and 12 fours, at a strike rate of 207.41. Patidar and Dinesh Karthik stitched an unbeaten partnership of 92 runs for the fifth wicket, as Karthik also remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls.

RCB marched to victory in the second innings as they restricted LSG to 193/6 in 20 overs, led by Josh Hazlewood’s 3/43. KL Rahul scored 79 runs in 58 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours but failed to take the team towards victory. RCB will now face RR in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

