RCB Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:20 p.m. IST and will be held at MCA's Pune Stadium. While Bangalore is ranked No. 6 in the IPL 2022 points table, Chennai is languishing at the bottom of the table with just three wins in nine games. Chennai will have to win tonight's game in order to keep their qualifying hopes alive. However, the Men in Yellow will have to depend on other teams' outcomes to qualify for the playoffs.

RCB vs CSK: Pitch report

The pitches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's Pune Stadium are batting-friendly. Spinners are expected to get more help on the surfaces in Pune because they are supposedly made up of black soil. The team winning the toss will most likely field first considering the dew factor that comes into play in the second innings of the evening games.

RCB vs CSK: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Faf du plessis (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel

RCB vs CSK: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorious, Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB vs CSK: Predicted XIs

Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

RCB vs CSK: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

