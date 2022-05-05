RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli's Fiery Celebration Of Skipper MS Dhoni's Wicket Goes Viral; Watch

Virat Kohli, the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, is noted for his ferocious and animated on-field celebrations, regardless of the opponent's stature or the game's situation. During RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, Kohli was observed doing just that. Kohli exploded in joy and went across the field to celebrate the wicket of MS Dhoni near the end of CSK's innings when RCB were on the verge of winning the game.

Kohli's ecstatic joy was unsurprising, given what Dhoni can do with the bat in slog overs. Dhoni had previously saved CSK from loss in a match earlier this season. Dhoni's dismissal in the 18th over off Josh Hazlewood's bowling was thus a cause for celebration for RCB and Kohli, who burst out in immense joy and was seen punching in the air. Many individuals on social media, however, believe Kohli crossed the line with his euphoric celebration following Dhoni's dismissal.

Several people, on the other hand, came out in Kohli's support, saying that there's nothing wrong with his celebration. Supporters of Kohli countered his critics citing examples of the former India skipper's similar celebrations for other players not of the same stature as Dhoni. Some people also said that Kohli celebrates in a similar fashion for every wicket that falls in a game of which he is a part. Here's how netizens are reacting to the incident.

You don't celebrate your national teammate's wicket like that,that too by abusing & punching in air,specially if he's your senior specially if he is a retired player and your ex captain @imVkohli — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) May 4, 2022

Lol not a big wicket 😂😂😂



Bruh they required 46 or something off last 3 overs still we were in tention becuz dhoni was on strike

Dude he could do anything up there



That celebration was for the victory of RCB — kohli ka Pankha (@prathmesh_510) May 5, 2022

I liked kohli celebration after dhoni wicket 🤩😍 — Dwight Schrute (@Conano_) May 5, 2022

He does this always.. but not against Dhoni in the past..Remember if Dhoni would've done that to Kohli..

So pipe down 👎🏻👎🏻 — PVRJ (@Mac113Pvrj) May 5, 2022

Kindly see the highlights back. That reaction from Kohli was not for dhoni's wicket. He took altogether 3 catches. Criticizing Kohli is like criticizing your own country. He is a gem already which other countries dream to have. — Cavino Fernandes (@AwsomeCavino) May 5, 2022

Ok, even as an MI fan I see no issue with what Kohli did yesterday after Dhoni's wicket. — AT Tesla Indian fan (@talrejaa8) May 5, 2022

No he really abused him

We want Kohli to apologise & touch Dhoni's feet for this — Ayush 🏏 (@pacophile) May 5, 2022

RCB vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, Bangalore defeated Chennai by 13 runs courtesy of a superb batting performance by Mahipal Lomror and some amazing bowling by Harshal Patel and Co. Batting first, RCB scored 173/8 in 20 overs with Lomror hitting 42 off 27 balls. Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock towards the backend of RCB's innings to take the total above 170 runs.

Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, none of the other batters were able to get going. Harshal picked three wickets for RCB and was named the player of the match.

(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)