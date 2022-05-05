Last Updated:

RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli's Fiery Celebration Of Skipper MS Dhoni's Wicket Goes Viral; Watch

Kohli's ecstatic joy was unsurprising, given what Dhoni can do with the bat in slog overs. Dhoni had previously saved CSK from a loss earlier this season.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK, IPL, virat kohli angry, virat kohli dhoni wicket celebration, dhoni wicket, virat kohli ms dhoni

Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter


Virat Kohli, the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, is noted for his ferocious and animated on-field celebrations, regardless of the opponent's stature or the game's situation. During RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, Kohli was observed doing just that. Kohli exploded in joy and went across the field to celebrate the wicket of MS Dhoni near the end of CSK's innings when RCB were on the verge of winning the game.

Kohli's ecstatic joy was unsurprising, given what Dhoni can do with the bat in slog overs. Dhoni had previously saved CSK from loss in a match earlier this season. Dhoni's dismissal in the 18th over off Josh Hazlewood's bowling was thus a cause for celebration for RCB and Kohli, who burst out in immense joy and was seen punching in the air. Many individuals on social media, however, believe Kohli crossed the line with his euphoric celebration following Dhoni's dismissal.

Several people, on the other hand, came out in Kohli's support, saying that there's nothing wrong with his celebration. Supporters of Kohli countered his critics citing examples of the former India skipper's similar celebrations for other players not of the same stature as Dhoni. Some people also said that Kohli celebrates in a similar fashion for every wicket that falls in a game of which he is a part. Here's how netizens are reacting to the incident.  

READ | Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli shell out couple goals as they hit the gym together; Watch

RCB vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, Bangalore defeated Chennai by 13 runs courtesy of a superb batting performance by Mahipal Lomror and some amazing bowling by Harshal Patel and Co. Batting first, RCB scored 173/8 in 20 overs with Lomror hitting 42 off 27 balls. Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock towards the backend of RCB's innings to take the total above 170 runs.

Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, none of the other batters were able to get going. Harshal picked three wickets for RCB and was named the player of the match. 

READ | Virat Kohli reveals thoughts about leaving RCB; 'Won't shy away from it, have been approached many times'

(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

READ | RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni becomes 2nd player after Virat Kohli to achieve monumental IPL feat
READ | Virat Kohli reacts after CSK's Mukesh Choudhary throws down ex-RCB skipper perchance
Tags: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND