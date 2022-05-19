RCB Vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are set for a confrontation in Match 67 of IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19. The RCB vs GT game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, RCB vs GT fantasy tips, and other IPL 2022 details.

When both these teams met earlier in the group stage, it was Gujarat Titans who won the match against RCB by 6 wickets. Coming into this fixture, the Titans have already qualified for IPL Playoff and will be looking to do the double against the same opponent. For Royal Challengers Bangalore this contest is a do-or-die match and they would be settling for nothing less than a victory. While RCB will have to win this match to qualify for the playoffs the Delhi Capitals will have to lose their last match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match

In the last five matches, the team batting second has been able to win the match. The previous match at this venue was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians which SRH won by 3 runs. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and try to chase down the target.

RCB vs GT fantasy tips

Faf du Plessis

With a place in the playoff at stake, the contribution from Faf du Plessis at the top will be important for RCB. Apart from a few matches, the RCB skipper has scored runs on a consistent basis. Du Plessis would be looking to score big in this must-win clash.

Wriddhiman Saha:

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Bengal has been able to provide a solid start to the team and has scored 3 half-centuries. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, he made 67 runs off 57 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award. He would be looking to putting up a similar performance just like in the last match.

Rashid Khan:

He is the second-highest wicket-taker this season for GT and will play an important role in the RCB vs GT match. So far the leg spinner picked 16 wickets in 13 matches and will look to add more wickets in th upcoming match.

Wanindu Hasaranga:

The Sri Lankan spinner is the leading wicket-taker for RCB this season and stand a chance to win the orange cap if RCB qualifies for the playoffs. He has taken 23 wickets in 13 matches so far and will be crucial during middle overs when th e team will look to stop the opposition from scoring.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian will have to come good with bat and ball in this crucial encounter. If Maxwell does get going then it will be difficult for Titans bowlers to stop the run flow.

RCB vs GT probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami