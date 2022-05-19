RCB Vs GT: Maxwell Takes One-handed Blinder, Aggressive Virat Kohli Bursts Out; Watch

As Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off in match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the match started with Hardik Pandya winning the toss for GT and opting to bat first, RCB picked up the first wicket of the night in the third over after Glenn Maxwell took a stunning diving catch. Standing at wide first slip, Maxwell reacted quickly and dived to his right, stretching his right hand to the full and taking a blinder.

Gill’s dismissal reduced GT to 21/1 as the video of Maxwell’s catch went viral on social media like wildfire. Former skipper Virat Kohli was the first man to run up to Maxwell and gave him a hug while celebrating. Kohli’s aggression while celebrating caught the attention of the fans, as they praised his equation with the Australian player.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's catch and Virat Kohli's reaction:

Glenn Maxwell dismisses Matthew Wade after Shubman Gill's wicket

Gill’s wicket brought Matthew Wade out to the crease, who scored 16 runs in 13 balls during his stay. Maxwell once again came to the light as he bowled a beautiful delivery to pick Wade’s wicket through an lbw. GT were further reduced to 62/3 after opener Wriddhiman Saha’s wicket on the individual score of 31 runs in 22 balls and crossed the 100-run mark in the 14th over, with the presence of David Miller and Hardik Pandya in the crease.

IPL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

GT have already qualified for the knockout stage and have also assured a top-two finish in the standings. Playing in their 14th match of the season, GT already have 10 wins in their kitty.

On the other hand, heading into the GT game, RCB found themselves at fifth in the standings with 14 points and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.323. In order to be in the Playoffs race, RCB need to win big against GT and hope Delhi Capitals lose against Mumbai Indians on May 21. DC are placed fourth in the standings with seven wins and a positive NRR of +0.255.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Disney+Hotstar