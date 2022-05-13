Quick links:
Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Punjab Kings in match no. 60 of Indian Premier League 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The match will mark the beginning of the last 10 league games of the season, before the IPL 2022 Playoffs begin from May 24. Both teams are currently in the race for the Playoffs, with RCB already being much ahead of PBKS.
The Faf du Plessis-led RCB currently find themselves at fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins from 12 games and 14 points to their credit. On the other hand, PBKS sit eighth in the standings with five wins from 11 games, with 10 points to their credit. RCB head into the game on the back of a 67-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, while PBKS lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match.
The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is known for assisting both batters and bowlers. The dew factor will come into play deep in the match, which will help the batters. The short boundaries and quick outfield will further thrill the batters to go all out with their hitting. The average first innings score at the pitch is expected to be around 160.
Keeper – Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik
Batters – Faf du Plessis (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Virat Kohli
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone (vc)
Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
