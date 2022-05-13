Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Punjab Kings in match no. 60 of Indian Premier League 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The match will mark the beginning of the last 10 league games of the season, before the IPL 2022 Playoffs begin from May 24. Both teams are currently in the race for the Playoffs, with RCB already being much ahead of PBKS.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB currently find themselves at fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins from 12 games and 14 points to their credit. On the other hand, PBKS sit eighth in the standings with five wins from 11 games, with 10 points to their credit. RCB head into the game on the back of a 67-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, while PBKS lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match.

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is known for assisting both batters and bowlers. The dew factor will come into play deep in the match, which will help the batters. The short boundaries and quick outfield will further thrill the batters to go all out with their hitting. The average first innings score at the pitch is expected to be around 160.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Predictions and Playing XI news

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Faf du Plessis (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Virat Kohli

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone (vc)

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Fantasy Tips

Faf du Plessis scored 88 runs in the previous encounter against PBKS and 73 runs in the last game for RCB.

Rajat Patidar hit 48 runs in 38 balls for RCB in their last game and helped the team to set a strong first-innings target.

Wanindu Hasaranga took a five-wicket haul in the last game for RCB, and has a total of 21 wickets to his name in IPL 2022.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed 18 batters so far in the tournament and will be key to PBKS’ performance on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow hit 56 runs in 40 games for PBKS in the last game and will be a top pick for fantasy teams.

Jitesh Sharma hit a quickfire knock of 38 runs in 18 balls in the PBKS vs RR match and will be the top pick for fantasy teams.

