RR Vs RCB: Confirmed Playing XI And Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Both teams are eyeing a spot in the IPL 2022 final, against Gujarat Titans, who qualified after winning against RR in the Qualifier 1. On the other hand, RCB reached Qualifier 2 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator.

Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood starred with match-winning efforts against LSG and knocked out the KL Rahul-led side from the tournament. At the same time, despite the loss against Hardik Pandya's GT, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were the top performers for RR in the Qualifier 1. Having said that, captains Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson will walk out for the toss of the RCB vs RR match, at 7:00 PM IST on Friday.

RCB vs RR: Toss update

Sanju Samson finally won a toss and Rajasthan Royals elected to bowl first.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Head to head record

RCB have an upper hand over RR in terms of head-to-head stats, as the Bangalore-based team has won 13 against Rajasthan, while RR have won 11 out of the 24 games. In the last five games, RCB have four victories to their name, while RR have picked up only one win. Meanwhile in the IPL 2022, both teams have won one match each.

RR faced RCB for the first time in the season on April 5 in match no. 13, where RCB emerged as the winner by four wickets. Playing in the second match against each other in game no. 39, RR made a comeback and won by 29 runs. RR restricted RCB on the score of 115 runs in the previous match, after setting the target of 145 runs.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Dream11 team

Keeper– Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters– Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (vc)

All-rounders– Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers– Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Confirmed Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Confirmed Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Confirmed Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

