Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's stadium in Pune. In the current edition of the IPL, the two teams have already faced each other once. The last time Bangalore and Rajasthan met, RCB won by four wickets. Both RCB and RR have 10 points and will be looking to win tonight's game to move up the ladder in the points table.

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Pitch report

The pitches at the MHA's Pune Stadium are known for being batter-friendly. The pitches are expected to favour spinners more than fast bowlers because they are supposedly made up of black soil. The team winning the toss is expected to field first as the Pune stadium is expected to assist the batters more in the second innings due to the possibility of dew.

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Predicted XIs

Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

