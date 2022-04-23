RCB Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Fantasy Tips, Head-to-head Record & More

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While RCB are placed third in the points table with five wins in seven matches, Hyderabad is ranked fifth with four wins in six games. If RCB wins the match, it will go on to occupy the first place on the table. SRH, on the other hand, will take the fourth position on the table if the side emerges victorious against RCB.

RCB vs SRH: H2H record

In the history of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played a total of 20 matches against each other. When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, SRH has the upper hand. SRH have won 11 of the 20 matches, while RCB has won eight of them.

RCB vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Suyash Prabhudesai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, T Natarajan

RCB vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi (c), Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RCB vs SRH: Predicted XIs

Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

RCB vs SRH: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/@SunRisers