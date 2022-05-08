RCB Vs SRH: RCB Head Coach Consoles Virat Kohli After 3rd Golden Duck Of IPL 2022; Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore earned their seventh victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and reached fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the RCB vs SRH, match no. 54 of the tournament, saw Faf du Plessis’ team get off to a worrisome start as they lost Virat Kohli for another golden duck.

After RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, Kohli and du Plessis opened the batting for RCB, before Kohli was dismissed on the very first ball of the match.

Opening the bowling for SRH, Jagadeesha Suchith served a full ball from around the wicket and pitched it on the leg stump line. The ball held on to the surface as Kohli flicked it uppishly by leaning a bit. However, the ball traveled straight to the short mid-wicket, before Kane Williamson completed the catch. After Kohli returned to the pavilion, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar was spotted consoling the 34-year-old batter.

Watch RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar consoling Virat Kohli:

This was Kohli’s third golden duck of the 2022 season, as he was earlier dismissed in the first ball during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 4 and against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23. Despite scoring runs in a few games, the 2022 season is one of the worst for the former RCB skipper as he has scored only one half-century so far. The knock of 58 runs against Gujarat Titans was also not Kohli’s best as he took 53 balls to hit those runs.

Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik help RCB to reach 192 runs

Coming back to the RCB vs SRH game, after Kohli’s dismissal, Du Plessis received the required support from Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 runs in 38 balls during his stay at the crease. Patidar and Du Plessis added 105 runs in 12.2 overs for the first wicket, before the century stand was ended by Jagadeesha Suchith. Maxwell and du Plesiss added 54 runs for the third wicket stand as the Aussie scored 33 runs in 24 balls during his stay. RCB reached a total of 192 runs, with Dinesh Karthik and the skipper unbeaten on 30 runs off 8 balls and 73 runs off 50 balls respectively.

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga takes a five-wicket haul

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Wanindu Hasaranga returned with the best figures of 5/18 as RCB restricted SRH on 125/10 in 19.2 overs. However it is pertinent to mention that Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2022 as he has a total of 216 runs in 12 games. Dinesh Karthik has scored 274 runs in 12 games so far, while skipper du Plessis leads the run-scoring charts with 389 runs in 12 games.

