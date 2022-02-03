RCB's 15 Crore Buy Last Year, Kyle Jamieson Explains Why He Is Not Taking Part In IPL 2022

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was the second-most-expensive player at the IPL auction last year with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) purchasing him for INR15 crore. While the pacer struggled to get wickets last time around and this year he is not part of the upcoming IPL auctions. The pacer has opened up about his unavailability for the IPL 2022 auctions and what are his plans during the break.

IPL 2022: Former RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson opens up on his unavailability

Kyle Jamieson made his international debut in February 2020 against India and has since featured in 12 Tests, five ODIs and eight T20Is. As per the ESPNcricinfo report, Kyle Jamieson while speaking to media said, "Firstly, after the last 12 months, it’s had its challenges with MIQs (managed isolation and quarantine) and bubbles and spending a fair amount of time in that sort of set-up. It was important for me, when I look at the schedule coming up over the next 12 months to try and find six weeks or eight weeks where I can spend some time at home".

He added, "The second thing for me was, reflecting over the last 12-24 months and understanding that I'm very young in my [international] career and only two years in, that I wanted to have time to work on my game. I guess I didn't really feel like I was where I wanted to be and if I want to compete for spots in the New Zealand sides moving forward across all three formats, I actually need to spend time working on my game and not just trying to play the whole time. Yeah, for me it was just about time at home and just time to work on my game."

While skipping the IPL 2022 is a huge decision for the Kiwi pacer he is still confident of being part of the cash-rich league in the future as well. He said that it was kind of lucky that he had a couple of months in bubbles to sit in his room and think about it, but upon making the decision, the weight was off his shoulder and it was all about just focusing on himself and trying to get better.

He also said "I'm still pretty young, I still think I'm young at 27 and I've still got a few years ahead, so this is just for this year and looking at what the next 12 months will look like, and hopefully moving forward there will be more opportunities to try and dip my toes into that environment."