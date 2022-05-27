RCB's Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct, Admits To Offence

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's IPL 2022 Eliminator clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25. The 36-year-old, who was recently called back for the Team India's upcoming series against South Africa, has admitted to the offence.

Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

IPL's media released an official statement to notify the public that Dinesh Karthik had been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. However, the statement made no mention of the details of the offence, other than highlighting that the 36-year-old had accepted the same. The full statement read:-

"Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB preview

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 on Friday.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem to be on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata.

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul

