Rinku Singh's Epic 'superhero' Image After 15-ball 40 Vs LSG Sends Internet Into Meltdown

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were trounced by a mere margin of two runs in match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. KKR fell two runs from the victory, despite batter Rinku Singh’s whirlwind knock of 40 runs in 15 balls, which included 18 runs in the final over with the help of a four, two sixes, and a double respectively. While Rinku made headlines for his heroic knock, cricket lovers on social media noticed Rinku changing the cover picture of his Facebook profile.

In the picture, Rinku has been edited into an iconic cartoon illustration featuring popular superheroes from the Marvel and DC comic universes. While Rinku stands fully geared up and with a bat in his hand, the superheroes bow down to him. The picture quickly went viral on the social media platform as fans hailed Rinku as a champion for his finishing skills.

Rinku Singh's cover image and the reaction of the fans

Kolkata Knight Riders end their IPL 2022 campaign

KKR looked strong to pick up the win and continue strong to be in the race for IPL 2022 Playoffs, Rinku was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the match with 3 runs required for a win. Stoinis dismissed Umesh Yadav in the final ball and helped LSG restrict KKR at 208/8 in 20 overs while chasing 211 runs. While LSG became the second team after Gujarat Titans to qualify for the Playoffs, KKR was knocked out of the qualification race.

KKR joined Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings to be knocked out of the Playoffs race, after finishing their season with six wins and eight losses. At the end of their campaign, skipper Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer for the team with 401 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 134.56. At the same time, despite finding it hard to make it to the team initially, Rinku Singh finished as KKR’s fifth-highest run-scorer and forced his way into the limelight by performing in the limited opportunities.

Rinku Singh hit runs at a strike rate of 148.71

He scored 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.71 and an average of 34.80. He hit the maximum of 42* runs and showcased his big-hitting skills. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell were the other top scorers for Kolkata. On the bowling front, Russell was the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 14 games.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Facebook/@RinkuSinghOfficial