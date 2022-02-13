Last Updated:

RR Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2022

The franchise has made some shrewd business during the bidding process to land some exciting and experienced players for their IPL 2022 team.

The Rajasthan Royals, after retaining three players, entered the IPL Auction 2022  will have a purse of INR 62 crore. Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, the Royals had retained Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

By the end of Day 1, the franchise had made some shrewd business during the bidding process to land some exciting and experienced players for their IPL 2022 team. Let's take a look at the Rajasthan Royals player list after completion of IPL Auction 2022 Day 2.

Rajasthan Royals Players list after IPL Auction 2022

SR NO Name Bought / Retained Price(INR)
1 Sanju Samson Retained 14 crore
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained

 4 crore
3 Ravichandran Ashwin Bought

 5 crore
4 Yuzvendra Chahal Bought

 6.5 crore
5 Devdutt Paddikal Bought

 7.75 crore
6 Prasidh Krishna Bought

 10 crore
7 Riyan Parag Bought

 3.80 crore
8 KC Cariappa Bought

 30 lakh
9 Shimron Hetmayer Bought

 8.5 crore
10 Trent Boult Bought

 8 crore
11 Jos Buttler Retained

 10 crore
12 K.C Cariappa Bought  30 lakh
13 Navdeep Saini Bought  2.6 crore
14 Obed Mccoy Bought  75 lakh
15 Dhruv Jurel Bought  20 lakh
16 Tejas Baroka Bought  20 lakh
17 Kuldip Yadav Bought  20 lakh
18 Shubham Garhwal Bought  20 lakh
19 Anunay Singh Bought  20 lakh
20 Daryl Mitchell Bought  75 lakh
21 Rassie Van Der Dussen Bought  1 crore
22 Karun Nair Bought  1.4 crore
23 James Neesham Bought  1.5 crore
24 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bought  2 crore

Changes in Rajasthan Royals squad 

After a poor outing in outing in the previous season, RR's IPL auction went well on Day 1, with the franchise able to sign some top and promising players for the IPL 2022 campaign. The team has managed to strengthen their bowling by bringing in players a ton of international and IPL experience besides going for youth.

Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have plenty of international and IPL experience be players in charge of the pace and spin department for Rajasthan Royals. Prasidh Krishna, who bowled exceptionally during the recent India vs West Indies ODI series, gives his new franchise a cutting edge with Boult being his bowling partner. The spin department is currently the strongest point of the team with the acquisition of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who are match-winners on the given day.

Devdutt Paddikal, who played for RCB until last season, is a great buy as it will give the team solidity at the top along with Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson could take the number 3 slot. It will be interesting to see as to what role will Yashasvi Jaiswal gets with Paddikal coming into the team.

In Shimron Hetmyer, the team has purchased a player capable of not only playing big shots but also a batter who is capable of finishing matches for his team.

