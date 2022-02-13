RR Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals, after retaining three players, entered the IPL Auction 2022 will have a purse of INR 62 crore. Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, the Royals had retained Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

By the end of Day 1, the franchise had made some shrewd business during the bidding process to land some exciting and experienced players for their IPL 2022 team. Let's take a look at the Rajasthan Royals player list after completion of IPL Auction 2022 Day 2.

Rajasthan Royals Players list after IPL Auction 2022

SR NO Name Bought / Retained Price(INR) 1 Sanju Samson Retained 14 crore 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained 4 crore 3 Ravichandran Ashwin Bought 5 crore 4 Yuzvendra Chahal Bought 6.5 crore 5 Devdutt Paddikal Bought 7.75 crore 6 Prasidh Krishna Bought 10 crore 7 Riyan Parag Bought 3.80 crore 8 KC Cariappa Bought 30 lakh 9 Shimron Hetmayer Bought 8.5 crore 10 Trent Boult Bought 8 crore 11 Jos Buttler Retained 10 crore 12 K.C Cariappa Bought 30 lakh 13 Navdeep Saini Bought 2.6 crore 14 Obed Mccoy Bought 75 lakh 15 Dhruv Jurel Bought 20 lakh 16 Tejas Baroka Bought 20 lakh 17 Kuldip Yadav Bought 20 lakh 18 Shubham Garhwal Bought 20 lakh 19 Anunay Singh Bought 20 lakh 20 Daryl Mitchell Bought 75 lakh 21 Rassie Van Der Dussen Bought 1 crore 22 Karun Nair Bought 1.4 crore 23 James Neesham Bought 1.5 crore 24 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bought 2 crore

Changes in Rajasthan Royals squad

After a poor outing in outing in the previous season, RR's IPL auction went well on Day 1, with the franchise able to sign some top and promising players for the IPL 2022 campaign. The team has managed to strengthen their bowling by bringing in players a ton of international and IPL experience besides going for youth.

Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have plenty of international and IPL experience be players in charge of the pace and spin department for Rajasthan Royals. Prasidh Krishna, who bowled exceptionally during the recent India vs West Indies ODI series, gives his new franchise a cutting edge with Boult being his bowling partner. The spin department is currently the strongest point of the team with the acquisition of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who are match-winners on the given day.

Devdutt Paddikal, who played for RCB until last season, is a great buy as it will give the team solidity at the top along with Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson could take the number 3 slot. It will be interesting to see as to what role will Yashasvi Jaiswal gets with Paddikal coming into the team.

In Shimron Hetmyer, the team has purchased a player capable of not only playing big shots but also a batter who is capable of finishing matches for his team.