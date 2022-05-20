All eyes were on former Team India captain MS Dhoni ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) final game of the IPL 2022 season against Rajasthan Royals. Fans were eager to get an answer on whether this would be the last season for the 40-year-old or whether he would play next year. And as it so happened, Dhoni gave a definite answer to the question.

CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2023 season

In what comes as a major delight for all Indian fans, MS Dhoni revealed at the toss that he would continue to feature in the IPL next year. After winning the toss in CSK's last game of the IPL 2022 season against RR, the 40-year-old replied, "Definitely," when asked whether he would play in the cash-rich league next season. All Indian fans would rejoice at the next part of his answer as Dhoni revealed his retirement plans.

He added, "because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans." Dhoni had revealed at the end of the IPL 2020 season that he would want CSK fans to have the opportunity to bid him farewell, and hence, would not retire at the end of that season.

Dhoni wants to play last match at Chepauk

Dhoni continued to say that IPL 2023 is expected to be played in home and away conditions rather than at a single venue due to Covid-19 pandemic. So he would like say 'thank you' and goodbye 'to all the different places' he has played in his career.

'Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year.

MS Dhoni's staggering legacy in IPL as captain

While MS Dhoni has been one of Team India's best captains in history, his record in the IPL has been equally impressive. He is one of the most successful skippers in the competition's history, having led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), only one behind five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). And to top that, under Dhoni's leadership, the team has also won two Champions League T20 titles, level with MI.

RR vs CSK playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary