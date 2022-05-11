Rajasthan Royals are set to face Delhi Capitals in Match no. 58 of IPL 2022. The RR vs DC is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 11, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, RR vs DC fantasy tips and RR vs DC Playing XI details. When both the teams faced each other last time, it was Rajasthan Royals who won the match by 15 runs.

The Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in the last match by 6 wickets which was also their 7th win of the season. Delhi Capitals on the other hand lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by a huge margin of 91 runs which had a negative effect on their net run rate. Delhi Capitals will not only be fighting to settle the score from the previous defeat but, also claim all the two points on offer.

RR vs DC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler(c), Sanju Samson

Batsmen: David Warner(vc), Rovman Powell, Devdutt Paddikal

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match

While the team batting second has been able to win matches, however, this was not the case in the last match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Bowlers will have to bowl wicket to wicket to have a chance in this game.

RR vs DC fantasy tips

David Warner

David Warner has been in amazing form for Delhi Capitals scoring 375 runs form 9 matches at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 156.90. For DC to stand any chance in the match, Warner will have make huge score and provide solid start at the top of the order.

Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals opener is currently the leading run-scorer this season with 618 runs in 11 matches Buttler has made 3 centuries and 3 half-centuries. He had scored a century the last time Royals faced Delhi Capitals. The right-handed batsman will be hoping to repeat the same performance this time around as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the purple cap holder with 22 wickets and will hope to extend the lead by adding more wickets. The leg spinner picked 3 wickets in the last match against Punjab Kings conceding just 28 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm spinner has found his rhythm once this season and has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches. While his form has taken a dip in the last few matches, Yadav will be hoping to bounce back and put up a big performance to contribute to the team's success.

RR vs DC probabale Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI : Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen/Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals probable Playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.