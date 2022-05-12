RR Vs DC: R Ashwin Unleashes Meme Fest With Bizarre 'down To Earth' Stance At Crease

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season ended with a thumping 8-wicket victory for the Rishabh Pant-led DC. Rajasthan reached the first innings total of 160 runs after Ravichandran Ashwin played a knock of 50 runs in 38 balls. Delhi won the match by chasing down the target of 161 runs in 18.1 overs, courtesy of the half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner.

While Ashwin became one of the talking points about the day for his gritty knock, his bizarre batting stance en route to his fifty also grabbed the attention of the fans. While facing DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin pulled off the funny-looking batting stance, to disturb the bowler’s focus. However, Ashwin eventually got dismissed by Marsh in the 15th over, while looking to up the ante.

How did cricket fans react to R Ashwin's stance?

@ashwinravi99 bruh - Hope you will like this meme 😆🤣🤣 Indeed a great knock from you 👏👏👏👏😍 pic.twitter.com/Iq21QVKkvw — vicky (@vigneshwar_m) May 12, 2022

Ashwin doing grounds man work and Batting Parallely 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZzFKMqA6b8 — 苏米特 (@UN_PrEdiTAble) May 11, 2022

stance like he is taking a hockey penalty and playing cricket like a boss !

First IPL 50 for Ravi Ashwin. Well played ash aana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vrBIJEDI8r — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 11, 2022

Ashwin is so humble. Very down to earth guy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 11, 2022

He treats IPL as an experiment lab !😅 — 𝔾𝔸𝕌ℝ𝔸𝕍 (@a_gaurav19) May 11, 2022

Maiden half-century for R Ashwin in IPL

The veteran took 37 balls to reach his half-century after coming in to bat at no. 3, with the help of four fours and two sixes. Alongside Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal also scored 48 runs for RR in 30 balls. Both batters added 53 runs for the third wicket stand before Ashwin’s dismissal. Meanwhile, this was Ashwin’s maiden half-century of his IPL career, playing in the 179th match of his IPL career.

More about RR vs DC game

Coming back to the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson returned to the pavilion after scoring just six runs, while Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen and Trent Boult hit nine, 12 and three runs respectively. Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh took two wickets each for DC. Meanwhile, RR got an early breakthrough in the second innings by dismissing opener Srikar Bharat on a duck.

However, David Warner and Marsh stitched a 144 runs stand for the second wicket and went all out with their big-hitting. Marsh was dismissed in the 18th over after scoring 89 individual runs in 62 balls with the help of seven sixes and five fours. David Warner remained unbeaten after scoring 52 runs in 41 balls with one six and five fours, while Rishabh Pant also remained unbeaten on 13 runs in four balls after hitting two sixes.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI