RR Vs GT: Riyan Parag Runs Himself Out In Final Over, Gives R Ashwin A Death Stare

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans earned a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finals in their debut season, after registering an impressive seven wickets victory over Rajasthan Royals. Despite setting a strong target of 189 runs, Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side following a dismal bowling display. Meanwhile, a particular incident involving veteran cricketer Ravichandra Ashwin and youngster Riyan Parag, which took place in the first innings of the match, has now become a talking point on social media.

The incident took place in the final over of the game when Ashwin was involved in the run-out of Parag, which followed the youngster giving a death stare to Ashwin. Bowling what should have been the final delivery of the match, GT pacer Yash Dayal bowled a full-length delivery, however, way outside the off. While Ashwin left the ball alone, Parag came streaming down, looking to steal a single, before getting turned down by Ashwin.

Ashwin didn’t leave his crease, but Parag had to make his way back to the pavilion after Yash dislodged the bails. The youngster then gave a staredown to his senior teammate and looked angry during his walk back to the dugout. The innings came to a finish with Ashwin taking a double in the final ball.

Watch the Riyan Parag's runout:

Riyan Parag gets runout pic.twitter.com/k8rzf0SjZI — StumpMic Cricket (@stumpmic_) May 24, 2022

RR reached 188/6 riding high on Jos Buttler's 89 off 56 balls

RR found themselves at 188/6 in 20 overs after Jos Buttler yet again displayed his explosive batting skills. Buttler scored 89 runs in 56 balls with the help of two sixes and 12 fours while skipper Sanju Samson struck 47 runs in 26 balls. Devdutt Padikkal was the only RR batter who managed to cross the 20-run mark and scored 28 runs in 20 balls.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller's unbeaten knocks guide GT to finals

Meanwhile, in the second innings, GT cruised to the target with seven wickets in their hands and claimed a berth in the final. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade hit knocks of 35 runs each, while skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller played match-winning unbeaten knocks. Pandya remained not out on 40 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours, while Miller remained unbeaten on 68 runs in 38 balls after hitting five sixes and three fours.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)