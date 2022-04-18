The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Brabourne Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 18. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals have currently slipped down to the fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table whereas Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed at the sixth. The Royals have played five matches in IPL 2022 so far in which the team has registered three wins and two losses while the Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have played one match more than their opponents however they have also won three matches and lost the same number of matches so far.

Rajasthan Royals played their last game against Gujarat Titans where they lost the game by 37 runs. Jos Buttler managed to score 54 runs for Rajasthan Royals in that match, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to put up a decent effort with the bat despite getting starts. KKR on the other hand played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the Kane Williamson led team beat them by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell smashed 54 runs and 49 runs respectively but it wasn't enough for the team to win the match.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Pat Cummins

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen and in last two matches, the batsmen and bowlers have benefitted from that. The short boundaries and a quick outfield along with the dew factor will be in the mind of the captain who wins the toss.

IPL 2022: RR vs KKR fantasy tips

Jos Buttler: Currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2022, Jos Buttler will be eyeing a big score in the RR vs KKR match. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 272 runs in this tournament so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner has been fantastic for Royals this season picking up 12 wickets so far. He is currently the purple cap holder and would want to retain it by the end of the match.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder has smashed 179 runs and grabbed 5 wickets in this tournament so far.

Pat Cummins: The Australia Test skipper started the tournament with a bang against Mumbai Indians and has since then little to show with the bat and ball. He would be hoping to put up a better all-around performance having already scored 63 runs and taken 3 wickets in this tournament so far.

RR vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakravarthy