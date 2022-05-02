RR Vs KKR: Prasidh Krishna Hits Trent Boult Instead Of Stumps, Leaves Kiwi Reeling; Watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Batting first in match no. 47 of IPL 2022, RR hit 152 runs at the loss of five wickets in the first innings. While KKR started their chase, the crowd witnessed a hilarious series of events as Prasidh Krishna made Trent Boult his target with a direct hit.

As KKR openers Baba Indrajith and Aaron Finch looked to take a single in the first delivery of the third over, Krishna collected the ball and while aiming at the stumps, he ended up hitting Boult. The New Zealand pacer took off with a fierce jump and got hit on his shoe, and returned safely. Thankfully, the incident didn’t hurt anyone and the entire situation became funny as the commentators also had a fair share of laughs. The video of the event went viral on social media and received a lot of reaction from the IPL fans.

Watch Prasidh Krishna hitting Trent Boult:

Prasidh Krishna with a direct hit on Boult pic.twitter.com/iwapbDrqAc — Vaishnavi Sawant (@VaishnaviS45) May 2, 2022



RR reach 152/5 in 20 overs, riding on skipper Sanju Samson's 54-run knock

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals crossed the 150-run mark in the first innings in the final over of the match. KKR youngster Shivam Mavi bowled brilliantly in the tense over giving away just 10 runs against the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 27 runs in 13 balls, while Ashwin scored six runs during his stay. Earlier in the innings, skipper Samson hit 54 runs in 49 balls with the help of seven fours and one six to score the maximum runs for the team.

On the other hand, opener Jos Buttler scored 22 runs in 25 balls before getting dismissed by Tim Southee. Buttler has been in incredible form this season and Southee gave KKR a huge boost by dismissing him tactically. Karun Nair was sent to bat at no. 4 and he scored a run-a-ball 13-run innings, while Riyan Parag hit two sixes and one four during his time at the middle. The match is a do-or-die encounter for KKR as they look to win all remaining matches of the tournament, to keep their hopes for the IPL 2022 playoffs alive.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI