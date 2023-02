RR Vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 edition will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes before that. While Rajasthan Royals are placed second on the points table, Mumbai is lurking at the bottom with zero points to their name. Mumbai will be desperate to register a win in today's game to get a couple of points beside their name.

RR vs MI: Pitch report

The surfaces at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are well-known for being bowler-friendly. The surface is ideal for pacers because it has just the proper amount of bounce. However, batters are predicted to have a solid game as well, and tonight's match is expected to be a high-scoring affair. The team that wins the coin toss will most likely bowl first at the stadium.

RR vs MI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounder: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs MI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI: Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

RR vs MI: Full squads

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI