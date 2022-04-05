The 13th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Rajasthan Royals lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Rajasthan are currently at the top of the points table, Bangalore are sitting at No. 7 position with 2 points to their name. Both teams will be looking to win the match in order to gain early advantage over others ahead of the knockout stage.

RR vs RCB: Pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is more equipped to assist pacers than the spinners due to the bouncy nature of the surface. Fast bowlers have grabbed the majority of the total wickets in the last 20 matches played on the ground. Fast bowlers picked 153 wickets in IPL 2019, the last edition to be fully played in India, compared to 37 wickets for spinners. The stadium's red soil has historically aided teams batting second. The dew factor also comes into play for teams defending a total as they find it difficult to grip the ball and be effective.

RR vs RCB: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB: Dream 11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (Captain), Sanju Samson, A Rawat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Vice-captain), Y Jaiswal

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed,

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB: Dream 11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, D Padikkal

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, R Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna, N Saini

RR vs RCB: Full squads

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Image: Twitter/@RCBTweets/IPL/BCCI