RR Vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj Becomes 1st Bowler In IPL History To Achieve Unwanted Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj registered an unwanted record during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 on Friday. RCB were up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the penultimate match of the cash-rich tournament, where the Faf du Plessis-led side lost by 7 wickets. Siraj, who was very expensive with the ball, became the bowler to concede the most number of sixes in a single season. Siraj surpassed Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo as he went for his 31st six of the season against Rajasthan on Friday.

Siraj bowled a total of two overs in the match and went for 31 runs at an economy rate of 15.50. Siraj conceded three maximums in the match, which saw him overtake Bravo as the player to go for most number of sixes in a single edition of the tournament. Bravo had conceded 29 sixes in 16 matches in IPL 2018. Siraj has 31 sixes to his name in 15 games in IPL 2022. The Hyderabad-born speedster leaked two sixes and one boundary in his first over and then gave away two boundaries and one six in his next over before he was replaced in the bowling attack.

Most sixes conceded in a single season of IPL

Mohammed Siraj - 31 sixes in 15 matches in 2022

Dwayne Bravo - 29 sixes in 16 matches in 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal - 28 sixes in 14 matches in 2015

Wanindu Hasaranga - 28 sixes in 16 matches in 2022

RCB vs RR

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first. RCB posted a total of 157 runs in 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Apart from Rajat Patidar, who smashed 58 off 42 balls, none of the other batters were able to put on a significant score for RCB. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell contributed by hitting 25 and 24 runs, respectively. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked three wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult scalped one each for RR.

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler forged a crucial 61-run partnership before the former was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 6th over. Buttler then forged another partnership with skipper Sanju Samson to take RR closer to the target. Samson was removed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 23 off 21 balls. Buttler then finished the chase with Shimron Hetmyer in the 19th over. Buttler scored his fourth century of the season to equal Virat Kohli's record from 2016. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI